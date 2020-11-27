GoFundMe for Adam Skelly legal defence raises over $180,000!

A GoFundMe launched to provide legal support to embattled restaurant owner Adam Skelly has raised over $180,000 at the time of this publication.

Skelly, the owner and operator of Adamson Barbecue in Etobicoke, Ontario, made headlines this week when he definitely chose to re-open his business for dine-in service despite his region entering a stage one lockdown where that was prohibited.

He continued to open his business daily, despite angry calls from politicians and health officials demanding he be shut down.

On Thursday, Skelly was arrested for 'trespassing' on the property of his restaurant while attempting to reopen it for the fourth day.

.@TheMenzoid was on the scene once again as @AdamsonBarbecue owner @AdamSkelly opened his restaurant for a third consecutive day in defiance of the City of #Toronto's #lockdown orders.



Skelly has since been released on a $50,000 bail, with a court date set for January 4.

In a recent update from fundraiser host Barry McNamar, he states "Thank you all for all of your support. And please keep it coming. Adam and his family will sleep better tonight because of your generosity. But they face a tough road ahead in battling government. So keep that support coming. This is going to be one hell of a fight."

The GoFundMe had an initial goal of $10,000. As of Friday, over 3,800 people had donated to the fund.