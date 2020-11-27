BREAKING: Adamson BBQ's Adam Skelly RELEASED on $50,000 bail

After being arrested for trespassing on his own property, Adam Skelly -- owner of Adamson Barbecue in Etobicoke -- has been released from custody.

Skelly, a small-business owner fed up with the COVID-19 lockdowns, chose to open his doors earlier this week and accept dine-in customers in protest of the Ontario government's decision to put Toronto and Peel region back into a stage one lockdown (now called 'Grey Zone'). 

His civil disobedience attracted hundred of hungry rule-breakers, intent on showing their support for the rebellious restauranteur. While Premier Doug Ford and Ontario health authorities condemned Skelly and demanded he be penalised for his refusal to comply with COVID-19 regulations, Skelly's actions were praised by some, including Lenark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP Randy Hillier.

Hillier spoke to Rebel News' Andrew Chapados at a protest in support of Skelly today prior to his release, and encouraged other small businesses to follow in Adamson Barbecue's footsteps.

Skelly's bail was set at $50,000, with a hearing date arranged for January 4.

A GoFundMe started for Skelly has raised over $171,000 in support of the legal battles Skelly has ahead. 

