ROUND 2: Good cops try recruiting Avi Yemini to the Police force
Last weekend at the lockdown protest that never really happened, I spent some time with a familiar face on the force.
Victoria Police need more officers like this. He's always up for a laugh, never exerting his emergency powers for a personal power trip.
And possibly one day, he'll even become a Rebel.
It's essential to expose the police brutality in the name of health, but it's just as important to show the good guys.
Not all cops are bad.
We need cops. We need good cops.
I'd love to see a force dominated by police officers like him.
ICYMI This was the protest:
ICYMI This is what two veteran firefighters told me that evening:
ICYMI Police targeted 'locals of colour' who lived in the protest area:
- By Avi Yemini
