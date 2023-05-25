Google and World Health Organization announce 'multi-year collaboration agreement'

PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty The UN’s World Health Organization is trying to make governments follow its rules on how to respond to pandemics. But the China-controlled WHO covered up the true nature of the Covid-19 virus, and then prescribed an authoritarian response. Sovereign countries must be able to make decisions based on what is good for their own citizens, not for the WHO. We the undersigned demand our leaders not enter into any WHO coordinated pandemic treaty. 24,912 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Big Tech giant Google has announced its renewed a partnership with the World Health Organization. The new multi-year agreement will see the WHO “continue providing credible health-related information to help billions of people around the world respond to emerging and future public health issues,” a statement from Google said.

The companies first began collaborating in 2018 before greatly expanding efforts following COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic by the international health body.

Google's statement outlined how users are searching for “trustworthy information on various health conditions and symptoms” for issues ranging from the common cold to anxiety. “Working closely with WHO, we’ll soon expand to cover more conditions such as COPD, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, Mpox, Ebola, depressive disorder, malaria and more,” the company said.

"The governance of the WHO has become a dictatorship."



Former World Health Organisation scientist, Dr Astrid Stuckleberger, speaks out against the Pandemic Treaty.



Full Interview: https://t.co/OEQ89SQQP5 pic.twitter.com/DdbqD3XJUc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 21, 2023

As part of the arrangement, Google noted it had “awarded” the WHO over $320 million in Google Search advertising through its Ad Grants program. “This has been Google's largest Ad Grants donation to a single organization,” it said.

Previously, these dollars had been used for COVID-19-related public health issues. Now, it is focusing on issues such as monkeypox, mental health, flu, Ebola and natural disasters.

Google announced it was providing another $50 million in advertising to the WHO for 2023 to “support (the organization) in continuing their impactful work in public health.”