Google and World Health Organization announce 'multi-year collaboration agreement'
As part of the partnership, Google noted it had “awarded” the WHO over $320 million in Google Search advertising through its Ad Grants program, with an additional $50 million set for 2023.
Big Tech giant Google has announced its renewed a partnership with the World Health Organization. The new multi-year agreement will see the WHO “continue providing credible health-related information to help billions of people around the world respond to emerging and future public health issues,” a statement from Google said.
The companies first began collaborating in 2018 before greatly expanding efforts following COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic by the international health body.
Google's statement outlined how users are searching for “trustworthy information on various health conditions and symptoms” for issues ranging from the common cold to anxiety. “Working closely with WHO, we’ll soon expand to cover more conditions such as COPD, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, Mpox, Ebola, depressive disorder, malaria and more,” the company said.
As part of the arrangement, Google noted it had “awarded” the WHO over $320 million in Google Search advertising through its Ad Grants program. “This has been Google's largest Ad Grants donation to a single organization,” it said.
Previously, these dollars had been used for COVID-19-related public health issues. Now, it is focusing on issues such as monkeypox, mental health, flu, Ebola and natural disasters.
Google announced it was providing another $50 million in advertising to the WHO for 2023 to “support (the organization) in continuing their impactful work in public health.”
