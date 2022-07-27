Gov. DeSantis announces initiatives for Floridians to fight back against ESG funds

Yanky Pollak/Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Tampa, Florida on July 27, where he announced legislative proposals and administrative actions to protect Floridians from the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) movement. The push for ESG threatens the vitality of the American economy and Americans’ economic freedom by targeting disfavored individuals and industries to advance a woke ideological agenda.

Gov. DeSantis Hits Back Against ESG Funds https://t.co/jXzK71Pq9P — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 27, 2022

The ESG system is one that has been implemented by many multi-million dollar corporations throughout the globe, including Disney, PayPal, and many others in an attempt to follow woke culture. The system has resulted in many people against the narrative being negatively impacted by many companies.

The proposed legislation for the 2023 Legislative Session would do the following:

Prohibit big banks, credit card companies and money transmitters from discriminating against customers for their religious, political, or social beliefs.

Prohibit State Board of Administration (SBA) fund managers from considering ESG factors when investing the state’s money.

Require SBA fund managers to only consider maximizing the return on investment on behalf of Florida’s retirees.

DeSantis also called out corrupt elites attempting to implement woke and anti-energy policies throughout the globe. "You have a handful of people in Davos deciding all this, that this is how we're supposed to live. Not on my watch. Not here in the state of Florida," DeSantis said at the conference.