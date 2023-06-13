Gov. DeSantis reveals vision for major DOJ and FBI overhaul

AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Florida's Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, is charting a course to transform the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI drastically, even contemplating moving the FBI headquarters away from Washington D.C. His vision for these federal agencies centers around embodying what he believes to be the original intent of the Founding Fathers.

DeSantis' reform blueprint involves personnel changes and the implementation of a disciplined and tenacious approach within the DOJ and its subsidiaries. "We're going to dismantle the concentrated power in Washington by breaking up these agencies," DeSantis stated, as reported by Real Clear Politics.

The Florida governor criticized the DOJ and FBI for allegedly being under the control of one faction of society. He raised concerns over these agencies targeting pro-life activists, investigating parents expressing their apprehensions about issues like critical race theory and mask mandates at school board meetings, and colluding with tech companies to manipulate information.

In his mission to remodel these agencies, DeSantis has consulted with staunch conservatives Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Chip Roy (R-TX), former assistant attorney general Steven Bradbury, and Victor Davis Hanson of the Hoover Institution. Bradbury recommended that DeSantis should not wait for Congress and use his prospective executive power to implement changes, including moving the FBI headquarters.

DeSantis emphasizes a high-performance culture, stating, "If you're performing poorly, you should be fired," regardless of your position level. He pledged to dismiss any DOJ employee leaking grand jury investigation details to the media. If elected, DeSantis also plans to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray and direct the DOJ to scrutinize progressive prosecutors not actively prosecuting violent crimes.

DeSantis has previously demonstrated his willingness to enforce high-level dismissals, as seen when he removed 'woke' State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was backed by George Soros, from office. He also proposed revoking the security clearances of certain former intelligence officials, expressing disappointment over those who claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

DeSantis, in collaboration with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), previously attempted to impeach then-IRS Commissioner John Koskinen over the IRS's alleged targeting of Tea Party groups, although this effort was thwarted by other Republicans.