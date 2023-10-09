Gov. Ron DeSantis describes Hamas as Iran's 'tool' in attack on Israel
“You had terrorists storming residential communities, armed with machine guns, taking people hostage. I’ve never seen some of the horrors,” he said.
Over the weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis commented in an interview, describing the Hamas militant group as Iran's "tool" for launching attacks on Israel.
His statement comes after escalation in the region, where Palestinian militants are believed to have been responsible for the deaths of over 700 Israelis due to a major rocket offensive and subsequent widespread shootings across Israel.
DeSantis emphasized that the primary step is to reassure Israel of the United States' unwavering support as they exert "overwhelming force" against the militants.
“Part of the reason we’re in this situation is because in past iterations of attacks, which admittedly, were not at this level, Israel would respond, but then there’d immediately be a lot of pressure for Israel to stand down,” he said. “Israel would even start getting blamed. And so they never really uprooted the terror networks of Hamas, and even Hezbollah, like they probably should have.”
DeSantis highlighted a horrific element of the Palestinian militant attacks that has been underreported in the mainstream media.
“You had terrorists storming residential communities, armed with machine guns, taking people hostage. I’ve never seen some of the horrors,” he said. “They would actually kill somebody, film it, and then upload it to that person’s social media, so then the family is seeing their loved one killed because of what they’re doing.”
DeSantis stated that Israel recognizes Iran as the predominant threat in the region and views Hamas as essentially a means or conduit for Iran to commit acts of terrorism against Israel.
