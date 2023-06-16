‘Totally inappropriate,’ Gov. Ron DeSantis slams White House for hosting controversial Pride event

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, voiced his disapproval towards President Joe Biden during a press conference on Thursday, chastising the administration for conducting a highly contentious Pride month event at the White House over the past weekend.

This event, marked by the spectacle of transgender activists removing their tops, was described as "totally inappropriate" by DeSantis.

Further, DeSantis criticized the administration for the manner in which the U.S. flag was displayed at the White House. The administration opted to showcase the Pride flag, associated with promoting transgender rights and the Black Lives Matter movement, in a central location at the White House.

“You know, when they had at the White House, you know, this transgender flag as the precedence over the American flag, that’s wrong,” DeSantis said. “That is not how you display the American flag.”

Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world.



America is a nation of pride. pic.twitter.com/ZZS9oTpDww — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023

“And I think when you have the inappropriate conduct at the White House with, like, these transgenders flashing people nude and all this stuff, you know, it’s just totally, totally inappropriate,” DeSantis added.

“And I think even the White House had to acknowledge it was inappropriate, but I would ask them, if it is inappropriate to do that at the White House, which I certainly think it is, why do you want to have that curriculum jammed into a second grader’s classroom? That’s what you’re always talking about,” he said.

The President came under heavy criticism earlier this week when a video from Saturday's event became widely circulated. This video showed transgender activist Rose Montoya removing his top after encountering the president.

Montoya, a man who identifies as a woman, was filmed meeting President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, covering his prosthetic breasts with his hands while being recorded, an act that incited much controversy among the spectators present.

Following significant backlash against the event, the White House declared the behavior exhibited to be "inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House."

WATCH: