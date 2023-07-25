Guilbeault, G20 members fail to reach consensus on 'Just Transition'

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Climate change czar Steven Guilbeault and his G20 colleagues failed to reach a consensus over the weekend on how best to phase out ‘unabated fossil fuels’ or even pursue renewable energy.

“Given that fossil fuels currently continue to play a significant role in the global energy mix…the importance of making efforts towards phase down of unabated fossil fuels, in line with different national circumstances was emphasized by some members while others had different views on the matter that abatement and removal technologies will address such concerns,” said G20 host India.

The member state accounts for 75% of global oil and gas demand, with 90% of new coal fired power capacity, deriving from the host and China.

Observers attributed the lack of result to divisions between energy producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia and importers such as Germany and Japan.

As a result, they issued an ‘outcome document’ that read: ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

The G20 convention failed to define “unabated” fossil fuels, with India blocking a similar definition of ‘unabated’ that applied specifically to coal.

The member states also could not define 'renewable' or 'low-carbon' energy technologies, nor clearly enunciate the role of carbon capture and storage (CCS) and what constitutes 'green' hydrogen.

The U.S. wanted the definition to include 'blue' hydrogen as derived from natural gas.

The inability to reach a consensus on anything ultimately kiboshed Guilbeault’s $450 million contribution to the UN’s ‘climate change’ fund, as the G20 would not commit to providing $100 billion annually for five years to aid developing nations with the costs of ‘climate change.’

The ineffective commune does not appear to bode well for the COP 28 summit in Dubai this November, where Guilbeault hoped to set an example for members to follow on transitioning off conventional oil and gas.

“These measures have nothing to do with money,” he said. “The number is not as important as the statement we’re going to make.”