Guilbeault wants plan on 'phasing out' fossil fuels before upcoming U.N. Climate Summit
Environment ministers from France, Germany, Spain, Ireland and others endorsed a 'rapid decline of fossil fuel production and use within this decade.'
Canada's environment minister hopes to commit further to 'phasing out' fossil fuels at the next U.N. climate summit.
At COP28, Steven Guilbeault wants to eliminate fossil fuel projects without a mechanism to reduce carbon emissions.
"We can make COP28 the first COP to acknowledge the need to phase out unabated fossil fuels," he told reporters following a climate action meeting in Brussels.
COP, or the Conference of Parties, hosts annual meetings on 'climate change.' The 28th annual conference is in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) this December.
When the meeting concluded, several countries supported a climate diplomacy bloc, the High Ambition Coalition, calling for "an urgent phase out from fossil fuels."
Environment ministers from France, Germany, Spain, Ireland and others endorsed a "rapid decline of fossil fuel production and use within this decade."
However, the head of the Ambition Coalition said targeting "unabated fossil fuels" takes away from reducing carbon emissions.
"The word unabated is still a weasel word, but we are progressing in a good direction at the very least," said Caroline Brouillette, the executive director of Climate Action Network Canada.
However, she admitted the language is more 'ambitious' than previous commitments at COP, working towards implementing the Paris Climate Accords.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized Guilbeault for imposing a 'net-zero' electricity grid by 2035 and a "de facto oil and gas production cut."
"Instead of seeking ways to sow investor uncertainty and reduce support for Canadian energy globally, the federal government should focus on partnering with Alberta and investing in our national energy sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 while simultaneously increasing energy production, jobs and economic growth for Canadians," she said.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also condemned Guilbeault on Saturday.
The federal environment minister said Canada will remain a "strong advocate" for subsidizing poorer countries for 'economic, cultural and human losses' caused by 'climate change.'
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
24,449 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.