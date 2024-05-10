Pro-Israel counter-demonstrators confront 'Little Gaza' encampment at University of Toronto

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of pro-Israel supporters marched past the increasingly filthy “Little Gaza” encampment situated on King’s College Circle at the University of Toronto.

They were there to send a message that Jews and their allies will not be intimidated by the pro-Hamas mobsters who continue to call for genocide (shockingly, University of Toronto administrators not only tolerate this garbage but have issued a statement noting that they are concerned about “Islamophobia.” We’re not making this up…)

Keep in mind, the demonstrators had to march around, not through, the fenced-off encampment – even though they had every right to walk upon those lawns. But since last week, this grassy area has been illegally occupied by a collection of thugs that resembles a new-age Hitler Youth Movement.

Not only are these reprobates illegally squatting on university property, but incredibly, they are acting as if they are the landlords, deciding at a makeshift gate who is worthy enough to enter and who must remain outside. (A factor that automatically disqualifies a visitor is if they are of the Jewish faith, unless they are a self-hating Jew such as the ones who don “Jews for Palestine” T-shirts. We imagine Liberal kook Ya’ara Saks would be treated like a prom queen here.)

In any event, it was incredibly easy to figure out who was who in the zoo on this evening when observing the dueling demonstrators. For example, can you imagine which group was comprised of individuals wearing face diapers (even though the COVID-19 masking mandates were dropped more than two years ago. Maybe they are getting ready for “Virus X”?) And do you care to guess which demonstrators were making calls for genocide? Yet again, “love trumps hate” at our post-secondary institutions.

While tempers flared, there were, thankfully, no fisticuffs. This was most likely due to the large police presence on campus. This was something different compared to previous days of the occupation. Until Wednesday evening, law enforcement was confined to a few unarmed special constables. But presumably, the tall forehead types at the University of Toronto reckoned it might be a good idea to have armed police at this demonstration, given how Jews and the Star of David tend to trigger the pro-Hamas hooligans. Little Gaza, after all, is comprised of many who deny the Holocaust – as they lust to engineer a new one.

And yet, the ongoing disgrace that is Little Gaza can be eradicated by U of T with a simple phone call. The institution needs to merely reach out to the Toronto Police Service and ask them to visit the encampment, en masse, and arrest the squatters for trespassing. The administration can also threaten the pro-Hamas students with expulsion. At the very least, the administration can tear down the fence which they had erected last week to prevent such a tent city from occurring in the first place – but they won’t even do that.

Instead, the woke weaklings in charge at U of T continue to dither. Suddenly they are all about “free speech” too – even though the speech being conveyed at Little Gaza is all about harming or killing a recognizable group. And how odd! This is a campus wherein using the wrong pronoun to describe transgender bearded Bubba (presently identifying as “Tinkerbell”) is tantamount to hate speech and is therefore an offence worthy of a suspension. Amazing.

So it is in the days and weeks ahead, expect this filthy encampment to grow as we enter into another stinky “Summer of Love.” There is absolutely no political will at this institution of higher learning to do the right thing. Besides, these days, the administrators are too busy fretting over outbursts of “Islamophobia” that do not exist…