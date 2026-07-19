Danielle Smith confronted by anti-AI protester at Calgary Stampede pancake breakfast

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was confronted by an anti-AI protester during a Calgary Stampede pancake breakfast, prompting discussion on the Rebel News Livestream about the growing opposition to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The protester accused Smith of "selling Alberta out" to AI data centres and billionaires while shouting a series of allegations during the public event. Smith remained composed, continuing to serve pancakes and engage with attendees despite the interruption.

Discussing the incident, Rebel News reporter David Menzies questioned how the exchange would appear to Canadians watching the interaction.

"If you just happened upon that pancake breakfast at that moment, who would you assume is the fascist?" Menzies asked, contrasting the premier's calm demeanour with the protester's aggressive approach.

The panel also discussed the emergence of AI data centres as a new target for some activist groups. The conversation noted that opposition to AI infrastructure increasingly draws together ideas from across the political spectrum, with some protesters combining anti-corporate, environmental and other fringe narratives.

The exchange comes as Alberta continues promoting the province as a destination for AI investment, arguing the industry could bring new jobs, infrastructure and long-term economic growth.