Convicted rapist and murderer Jaymes Todd converted and radicalised behind bars, prison insider claims

A whistleblower with extensive experience inside Victoria's corrections system has alleged that convicted murderer Jaymes Todd, serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of Eurydice Dixon, has been radicalised in prison. The whistleblower, whose identity remains protected due to safety concerns, claims that Victoria’s prisons are vulnerable to Islamist influence, with terrorist offenders and radical networks exerting significant power over both inmates and some correctional staff.

The whistleblower described how high-profile inmates like Todd have fallen under the influence of extremist figures while behind bars. He specifically named Abdul Nacer Benbrika, a convicted terrorist who has since been released into the community after serving his sentence, as a central figure in the radicalisation of prisoners in the Victorian system. According to the whistleblower, Todd was one of those converted to Islam and radicalised by Benbrika in prison. The whistleblower recounted, 'You also find a lot of terrorist offenders... prisoners who are convicted terrorist offenders who have pledged allegiance to Islamic State and other groups have the greatest opportunities for radicalisation ever that they could not have on the outside.' EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower lifts lid on ISLAMIST radicalisation in Australian prisons Prisons turned into Islamist hubs as whistleblower reveals terrorists recruiting, converting inmates and maintaining influence while Australia’s correction system looks the other way.

According to the whistleblower, conversions to radical Islamist ideologies are not limited to those already convicted of terrorism offences. He alleges that notorious criminals, including Todd, have been drawn into extremist networks for protection and influence.

The whistleblower further alleged that radicalisation is facilitated by a culture of silence and systematic cover-ups within the prison administration. He accused authorities of deliberately downplaying or concealing the extent of Islamist influence to protect the reputation of the corrections system and those in charge. Such alleged cover-ups, the whistleblower warned, place the wider public at risk by allowing radical networks to thrive inside prison walls.

Jaymes Todd was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 35 years for the 2018 rape and murder of Eurydice Dixon in Melbourne. At sentencing, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Kaye described Todd’s actions as 'categorically evil' and noted his 'very limited' prospects for rehabilitation. Todd's incarceration was initially marked by concerns about his sexual sadism disorder and the risk of reoffending, but the whistleblower’s claims introduce new fears about his exposure to radical elements during his time in custody.