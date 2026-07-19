Canada's political violence problem is being ignored

Independent journalist Karima Saad says Canada's political and media establishment is failing to apply the same scrutiny to left-wing political violence that it does to similar incidents involving the political right.

Speaking with Ezra Levant on The Ezra Levant Show, Saad reflected on years of covering demonstrations across Canada, arguing that violence committed by self-described progressive activists is frequently overlooked by legacy media.

"There has been no real coverage or interest, at least in the legacy outlets, of what is a very clear pattern of political violence from people who profess to be progressive," Saad said.

Drawing on her experience documenting protests, Saad described recurring networks of organizers who appear across a wide range of activist causes, from anti-pipeline demonstrations to pro-Palestinian rallies. She also said vulnerable individuals are sometimes encouraged to take on the greatest legal risks during confrontations with police.

"There are definitely different roles within the protest circuit," she said, adding that she has witnessed "a level of exploitation" involving youth, people struggling with addiction and those facing unstable housing.

Levant argued that publicly funded academics and advocacy organizations devote disproportionate attention to alleged right-wing extremism while paying comparatively little attention to groups such as Antifa.

Saad suggested much of the research and reporting surrounding political extremism is driven by predetermined narratives rather than objective inquiry, adding that funding structures can reinforce those narratives. She also noted that U.S. efforts to examine funding sources behind activist organizations could have implications for similar groups operating in Canada.