Naheed Nenshi’s apology shows who really controls the modern NDP

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: Naheed Nenshi’s apology over a photo with Israel’s ambassador reveals the growing influence of anti-Israel activists, the transformation of the NDP and the new forces reshaping the modern left.

Naheed Nenshi was once known as a political bridge-builder. Now, the Alberta NDP leader is apologising for appearing in a photo with Israel’s ambassador at a Calgary Stampede event.

What was once a routine act of diplomacy has become politically toxic. After the image went viral, Nenshi said he was “so sorry for the harm it caused” and echoed many of the talking points pushed by anti-Israel activists, accusing Israel of violating international law and highlighting civilian deaths in Gaza and Lebanon.

A message from Naheed Nenshi pic.twitter.com/VARwsRW20Q — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) July 16, 2026

The episode reveals a much larger transformation taking place inside the modern left.

The New Democratic Party was originally built around farmers, factory workers and organised labour. It was a party rooted in the concerns of working people.

But that political base has changed. Across North America, the centre of gravity of the left has moved away from unions and toward universities, activist groups and identity-based movements.

The result is a more confrontational politics shaped by the idea that society is divided into oppressors and oppressed. When politics becomes a moral battle between good and evil, compromise becomes impossible. The goal is no longer persuasion, but defeating the enemy.

That is the environment Nenshi now finds himself navigating.

Canada's Muslim Brotherhood front group is very pleased with Naheed Nenshi.



Just like the Chinese Communist Party is.



We know the CCP has given financial benefits to Nenshi.



Has the Muslim Brotherhood? https://t.co/24o3s5xXXr — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 16, 2026

Alberta’s Muslim population has grown significantly, with more than 200,000 Muslims recorded in the 2021 census and likely more today. Danielle Smith won the last provincial election by fewer than 150,000 votes. For a party looking to rebuild, those numbers matter.

Combine that with the NDP’s traditional base of government unions, progressive activists, university students and NGOs, and the political incentives become clear.

The same shift is happening federally.

Avi Lewis, the federal NDP leader, represents a dramatic change from previous generations of the party. His father and grandfather were NDP leaders who supported Israel. Lewis has taken a far more aggressive position, becoming one of Canada’s most outspoken critics of Israel.

Under Lewis, the NDP has doubled its vote from the six-per-cent result of the last election. A major part of that resurgence has come from embracing the activist politics dominating parts of the modern left.

The same pattern is visible in the United States, where figures such as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani have embraced a more radical political agenda centred around anti-capitalism, identity politics and revolutionary rhetoric.

For many activists, Gaza has become the defining cause of this new movement, replacing issues that once dominated the left such as unions, economic policy and even climate change.

That is why Nenshi’s apology matters.

In his statement, Nenshi referenced what he described as Israel’s actions in Gaza, including famine, civilian deaths and bombing in Lebanon. He claimed at least 20,000 children had been killed and said southern Lebanon was being bombed as part of a “sustained campaign.”

But critics point out what was missing: any mention of Hamas’ October 7 attack, the Israelis murdered and taken hostage, or Hezbollah’s role in southern Lebanon.

The criticism is especially sharp given Nenshi’s repeated trips to Communist China, including a visit to Tiananmen Square, while now lecturing others about human rights and international law.

The broader issue is not just one photo or one apology. It is the transformation of the political movement Nenshi now leads.

The old left was built around workers, unions and economic issues. The new left is increasingly shaped by campus activism, identity politics and a worldview that divides society into oppressors and oppressed.

Nenshi’s apology is a reflection of that shift.

Whether or not he personally holds anti-Israel or antisemitic views, critics argue he is leading a party increasingly shaped by those forces.

And politically, he appears willing to follow where they lead.