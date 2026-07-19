Ford’s deadly 401 speed gamble

On July 11, 2026, a clear afternoon on the eastbound 401 near Townline Road in Cambridge turned deadly. Nine vehicles collided in a massive pile-up. A 44-year-old man from Kitchener was airlifted but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, and fifteen others were injured. All eastbound lanes were closed for ten hours.

A transport truck driver was arrested for dangerous driving and later released pending investigation.

More and more, this is no longer an isolated tragedy on North America’s largest – and Ontario’s busiest – highway. While transport trucks make up roughly 3% of vehicles on the road, they are involved in 12% of fatal crashes.

At least that’s what Auditor General Shelley Spence said in her May report, which detailed just how dangerous and inadequate commercial truck driver training has become in the province.

The report detailed how private career colleges were skipping required hours, cutting programs from the mandated 103.5 hours down to as little as 59 or 81, in some cases. Students were not taught basic emergency stops or left turns at major intersections. Unregistered schools are issuing certificates, and dozens of colleges operate entirely uninspected.

The 2017 Entry Level Training standard has largely collapsed under this weak government oversight.

While the Ford government accepted every one of the AG’s recommendations, real enforcement has been notably absent.

Adding insult to injury, just days before the Cambridge crash, the Globe and Mail reported that nearly 100 trucking companies with serious safety violations and failed audits, and Ottawa had approved wage theft orders to hire temporary foreign workers. Of those, several Ontario firms with conditional safety ratings continued operating with these approvals.

Many companies use “Driver Inc.” models that misclassify drivers as independent contractors. This allows them to dodge proper wages, overtime, and hours-of-service rules. The result is financial pressure that encourages cost-cutting and incentivizes drivers to stay on the road, even when they should be taking a break.

The Ontario Trucking Association has been calling on the government to do something about this for years. Stronger enforcement measures include “tightening oversight of immigration, revamping licensing and audit processes, and introducing changes to the way truck inspection stations operate,” they wrote in October last year.

Meanwhile, the Ford government is busy raising speed limits across long stretches of the 401 and other highways. Passenger cars can now travel faster while heavy trucks are supposed to remain electronically governed at 105 km/h.

Yet given the documented failures in training, inspections, and company oversight, many drivers rightly question whether those limiters are properly installed, set correctly, or enforced at all.

Premier Doug Ford and Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria cannot have it both ways. Families heading to cottage country and commuters on the 401 should not have to play Russian roulette every time they merge onto the highway.

You cannot flood the roads with drivers produced by a broken training system and questionable hiring practices, then raise speeds and act surprised when the body count rises.

The scope and risks of this system require immediate action: full audits of every truck driving school, aggressive 24/7 enforcement on speed limiters and illegal operations, an end to rubber-stamping temporary foreign worker approvals for companies with safety violations, and prioritizing safety over speed increases until the system is fixed.

Tell Premier Ford and Minister Sarkaria they need to acknowledge that the roads were not designed for this level of risk.