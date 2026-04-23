'Unsafe roads': Truckers say 'illegal drivers' crisis is spiralling out of control

At a conference led by Bloc Quebecois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval, the message was blunt: “Discount drivers, danger on our roads.” While key data presented behind closed doors has yet to be released, participants say the reality is already visible on highways across the country.

“We don’t realize how serious the situation is… but we also don’t realize how widespread it is,” Barsalou-Duval explained during the conference, pointing to cases involving “arms trafficking” and “drug trafficking” linked to some drivers.

Daniel Beaulieu, a 40-year-old experienced trucker, says they have been raising concerns for years, warning “there were more and more foreign truck drivers… more danger, more accidents.”

Despite those repeated warnings, “it didn’t stop… it only got worse,” he said.

Barsalou-Duval during a press conference given in Ottawa alongside member of the trucking industry on October 6, 2025, described the situation as a systemic exploitation.

“It’s literally a cancer in the trucking industry,” he said, alleging some drivers are “forced to incorporate” so they can be “underpaid and exploited,” creating “unfair competition” for legitimate operators.

During the same press conference, Steve Bourgeois, who leads the “Enough is Enough. Save the trucking industry” movement highlighted the deadly increase of accidents linked to illegal truck drivers.

“They’re going to break records… for heavy vehicle accidents,” Bourgeois warned, citing a reported “35% increase” in fatal crashes involving heavy trucks in Quebec.

Bourgeois has been warning about this situation for years and organized a slow-roll protest in many cities across Quebec in 2025 to raise awareness about the problem.

Yet beyond safety concerns, several pointed to political hesitation.

Barsalou-Duval explained how people are afraid to tackle this issue, suggesting “they’re afraid of being labelled… of racial profiling,” adding that pressure exists “to tell everyone to stop talking about it.”

For many in the room, frustration is growing. “The more you dig… the more you realize how shocking the situation is,” the Bloc Quebecois MP explained.

As calls for investigations intensify, one message was repeated throughout the evening: “Things have to change… and they have to move quickly.”