WATCH: Quebec truckers protest over illegal drivers and road safety failures

Growing frustration and concern within the industry have prompted truckers to take a stand and demand accountability.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   September 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   4 Comments

On Monday, September 22, truckers across Quebec staged simultaneous protests under the banner “Enough is Enough to Save the Trucking Industry,” a growing movement backed by over 14,000 signatures on an online petition. Their core demand: for the Quebec government to strictly enforce existing trucking laws and crack down on untrained drivers and fraudulent licenses — particularly from out of province.

“We want safety back on our roads,” said Steve Bourgeois, spokesperson for the movement. “Illegal drivers are out here without licenses, without insurance, without experience, and they’re causing accidents.”

The protest comes after months of rising collisions involving heavy trucks. Many of the incidents are linked to drivers lacking proper training or operating with fraudulent licenses — many of them from Ontario. Bourgeois says enforcement in Quebec has been almost nonexistent. “Since March, there have been no road inspectors. The government is doing nothing. All we’re asking is for the laws that already exist to be applied.”

Ontario, in contrast, has taken action — suspending over 185 drivers for fraud and sending more than 1,200 warning letters. “In Ontario, things are moving. Federally, too. But in Quebec, it’s asleep,” Bourgeois said.

Monday’s protest was coordinated with the Quebec Ministry of Transport and police to ensure emergency lanes remained clear. But Bourgeois warned that weekly actions will continue until change happens. “There will be protests every Monday until something moves.” He also called out businesses hiring illegal drivers, saying they are “encouraging these practices.”

More than anything, he called on Quebecers to step up. “Contact your MNA. This isn’t just about truckers — it’s about everyone’s safety on the road.”

COMMENTS

Showing 4 Comments

  • Wayne Currie
    commented 2025-09-25 22:12:58 -0400
    “…keeping a suspended license is a criminal offence.” Is that supposed to scare truck drivers when murderers are freed on bail within 24 hours?
  • John Landry
    commented 2025-09-25 22:05:54 -0400
    Recently travelled the Trans Canada Highway (8000Km. worth). Lots of Indian food restaurants along the way. I’m sure with time and the proper training, India’s men, (no women Indian drivers observed) will become proficient drivers. Until then, well let’s say I saw some pretty nasty stuff, especially tie down straps blowing off, tire debris from busted up tires and swaggering trailers I would not dare to pass. Stay far ahead or far behind any transport you come across for now and stop in for the butter chicken.
  • john morissette
    commented 2025-09-25 19:52:38 -0400
    This is what happen’s when you have a clown in Star-wars socks run the country for 9 years.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-25 19:51:03 -0400
    In Canada, things can only get worse.