WATCH: Quebec truckers protest over illegal drivers and road safety failures

On Monday, September 22, truckers across Quebec staged simultaneous protests under the banner “Enough is Enough to Save the Trucking Industry,” a growing movement backed by over 14,000 signatures on an online petition. Their core demand: for the Quebec government to strictly enforce existing trucking laws and crack down on untrained drivers and fraudulent licenses — particularly from out of province.

“We want safety back on our roads,” said Steve Bourgeois, spokesperson for the movement. “Illegal drivers are out here without licenses, without insurance, without experience, and they’re causing accidents.”

''Les chauffeurs illégaux, qui viennent majoritairement de l'Ontario, ils roulent ici sans permis, sans assurance, sans expérience et causent des accidents et tuent du monde sur nos routes. Donc, on veut que le gouvernement se réveille et arrête tout ça immédiatement.''… — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) September 22, 2025

The protest comes after months of rising collisions involving heavy trucks. Many of the incidents are linked to drivers lacking proper training or operating with fraudulent licenses — many of them from Ontario. Bourgeois says enforcement in Quebec has been almost nonexistent. “Since March, there have been no road inspectors. The government is doing nothing. All we’re asking is for the laws that already exist to be applied.”

“Enough is Enough, Save the Trucking industry.”



This morning, truckers are protesting for stronger road safety measures due to illegal practices in the trucking industry. — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 22, 2025

Ontario, in contrast, has taken action — suspending over 185 drivers for fraud and sending more than 1,200 warning letters. “In Ontario, things are moving. Federally, too. But in Quebec, it’s asleep,” Bourgeois said.

Monday’s protest was coordinated with the Quebec Ministry of Transport and police to ensure emergency lanes remained clear. But Bourgeois warned that weekly actions will continue until change happens. “There will be protests every Monday until something moves.” He also called out businesses hiring illegal drivers, saying they are “encouraging these practices.”

More than anything, he called on Quebecers to step up. “Contact your MNA. This isn’t just about truckers — it’s about everyone’s safety on the road.”