Ontario trucking industry under scrutiny over increasing illegal and dangerous activity

Welcome to Caledon, Ont., the epicentre for a dangerous trucking problem that continues to spiral out of control. And it’s a problem that shows no signs of ebbing thanks to a complete lack of political will at every government level when it comes to merely enforcing the rules.

Recently, Rebel News ventured out to the intersection of Hwy. 50 and Mayfield Road. The area was jammed with transport trucks. Illegal truck yards had shipping containers stacked six high.

We met up with Franca Pisani and Amanda Corbett at this intersection; later we went on a not-so-scenic tour of the area. What we witnessed firsthand was shocking.

Pisani and Corbett are members of the Caledon Community Road Safety Advocacy Group (CCRSAG). And when it comes to the trucking business in this neck of the woods, there is a lot to be concerned about.

Indeed, the list of grievances includes:

Unsafe trucks and poorly trained truckers

A growing underground economy that is breeding lawlessness on the roads which includes drug running and human trafficking

Trucks that are illegally stored and not maintained properly

Immigration fraud involving temporary foreign workers

Rules being violated at every level – be it the rules of the road to the rules regarding environmental stewardship (i.e., the illegal dumping of used motor oil and transmission fluid into waterways)

The descent into trucking lawlessness in such cities as Caledon, Vaughan and Brampton began about a decade ago. It’s just getting worse with the passage of time.

So, what’s at the root of these problems?

And more importantly, what are the authorities doing about this?

Well, apparently nothing.

And the stakes are high. Indeed, the reason why the Caledon Community Road Safety Advocacy Group came into existence was due to the tragic case of Adrianna Milena McCauley. This 23-year-old woman died in a four-vehicle collision on Sept. 10, 2024, on Coleraine Dr. at King St. W.

Rajwinder Singh, a Punjabi asylum seeker, was behind the wheel of a transport truck that soared through a red light that had been illuminated for a full 10 seconds.

Earlier this year, Singh was shockingly handed a mere 55-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. He’s already been released; he allegedly suffers from psychological damage, you see. (When oh when is this nation going to make deportation great again?)

Rebel News also reached out to the Ontario Trucking Association. The OTA is well-aware of this festering problem. Recently, the OTA’s Marco Beghetto, VP, communications and New Media, wrote a scathing editorial regarding this disturbing and unsafe situation. Notes Beghetto:

“The Ontario Trucking Association has been following the chaotic situation in Caledon – specifically along the border with Vaughan – for many years. I want to be clear: the industry stands with the community in demanding that commercial activity remain within the bounds of provincial and municipal law and, more importantly, the growing number of unscrupulous carriers who put untrained, unprepared, and careless drivers on the road with our residents, must be stopped. “We must distinguish between professional carriers and rogue operators. A truck in your community making a delivery is a sign of a healthy economy. But a fleet using a ‘ghost yard’ – a site illegally carved out of vacant agricultural land or literally in the backyards of residential subdivisions – is a violation of the law. “The OTA has been working closely with some local mayors to address these issues. Yet, the problem is expanding because rogue operators are bypassing the rules that law-abiding trucking companies follow. Meanwhile, politicians and enforcement agencies at every level point fingers and debate responsibilities over jurisdiction and enforcement authority. Meanwhile, as time passes without any progress, the problem worsens.”

So, what’s really going on here when it comes to enforcing the rules? Indeed, how is it that the federal Liberals invoked the Emergencies Act in 2022 to violently takedown a peaceful protest in Ottawa yet ignore the Wild West of trucking elsewhere?

After all, the Freedom Convoy demonstration was comprised mostly of law-abiding truckers who weren’t causing any harm to anyone. Yet the feds now turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to illegal trucking that is leading to unsafe situations. And it’s the same deal with the province of Ontario and the various municipalities – they don’t seem to care, either.

In the final analysis, is this irresponsible approach all about identity politics? After all, the vast majority of those involved in the illegal trucking racket are Indian. So, is this really all about the powers-that-be not wanting to be painted as culturally insensitive? Is this also all about not wanting to upset a growing voting bloc?

If this isn’t the case, then why does this outrageous dereliction of duty continue?

Shameful…