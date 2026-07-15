Legacy media looks away as criminals on bail terrorize Toronto

Former MP Inky Mark, 78, had his Dauphin, Manitoba home searched by the RCMP on July 7. Officers seized 439 firearms, an antique cannon, ammunition, and more than $300,000 in cash. He has been charged with firearms trafficking and his face was on the front page of every major paper the next day.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich had some thoughts about that on Tuesday's Rebel Roundup, especially given what else was happening in Toronto at the same time.

A National Post report revealed that Omar Abdul-Singate, the 25-year-old Brampton man charged in connection with last weekend's Polson Pier shooting, was walking free despite having pled guilty in May to torturing a Montreal-area cryptocurrency entrepreneur. He had also been named in a U.S. indictment alleging he helped traffic more than 100 illegal firearms from Florida to Canada, one third of which were later recovered from Canadian crime scenes, including homicides.

Toronto police still hadn't released a suspect name or description in the festival shooting when Inky Mark's face was already everywhere. "That's highly unusual," Tamara noted.

The contrast between the incidents extended to the media framing. Legacy outlets consistently identified Mark as a "former Conservative MP" while omitting that he has been a member of the Green Party since at least 2015.

"That isn't relevant to attacking Conservative firearms owners in this story," Sheila said. Both hosts reserved judgment on Mark's case, noting he is a known longstanding collector of historical firearms and military memorabilia.

Meanwhile, the CBC's response to a violent weekend in Toronto that included the Salsa on St. Clair Festival shooting, the Polson Pier shooting, a carjacking, and pedestrians being struck by a fleeing suspect — was to run a story headlined "Advocates speak out against gun violence."

"We didn't torture anyone. We didn't murder anyone," Tamara, who was jailed at length and is still involved in legal battles related to her role in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest, said. "You're out there torturing people for 15K in cryptocurrency, stealing an Uber, and running people over."

The people the CBC wants to disarm, Sheila said, are not the people doing any of this.

"Any gun control measure you force on the rest of us doesn't touch these people at all," she said. "And in fact, it draws police resources away from the real bad guys."

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.