CBC blames climate change for Canada's crumbling roads

The CBC is raising alarms about road damage from heatwaves allegedly caused by global warming.

“We’re having many more heatwaves across the country than we would have before climate change was an issue,” said Anabela Bonada, a climate adaptation specialist.

“As we move forward into the future and continue to experience these extremes — which will likely happen if we don’t reduce our emissions in time — then we need to update our materials to withstand this kind of extreme heat that we’re having.”

On Tuesday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich pointed out the other factors influencing road quality in Canada — none of which involve man-made climate change.

“Don’t blame the potholes on the heatwave,” said Sheila. “You know what you need to blame the potholes on? Frost heaves!”

When temperatures reach extremes over the course of the year, as it does in Manitoba and other parts of Canada, soil expansion caused by freezing conditions can lead to cracks and holes in overlying pavement — from cold, not heat.

“The cracks are caused by frost heaves and a lack of public infrastructure upkeep, not climate change,” said Sheila.

“I feel bad for the people that are watching that and sucking it all up, and actually believing this absolute nonsense,” added Tamara.