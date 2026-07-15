Canadian woman in custody after slapping teens in Trump clothing

A Canadian woman is in ICE detention in Newark, New Jersey after surveillance cameras caught her slapping teenage girls across the face and body on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk — for wearing Trump-branded clothing.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich reacted on Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream.

The woman, 33, had been living in Asbury Park with her American husband after entering the U.S. on a passport in 2024. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment, and obstruction. She is currently being held at Delaney Hall in Newark.

Her husband posted a tearful video online begging for help and media attention. Sheila noted what was conspicuously absent from his plea. "In all of his ramblings, pleading, and crying, he fails to mention what his wife was picked up for," she said. "She was captured on surveillance camera assaulting kids for what they were wearing."

The New York Post then dug into the husband's own social media history. His posts included prayers that the entire Trump family — including young children — would get cancer, and calls for another assassination attempt on the president. "And then he says you're vile," added Tamara.

Sheila connected the incident to a broader political culture. "Mark Carney ran his entire election campaign as basically a rage and hate farming campaign against the United States president," she said. "This attitude flows downstream."

Tamara agreed. "She's your typical 'Elbows Up' millennial."

Both hosts noted that if deported back to Canada, the woman would likely face minimal consequences.

A viewer summed it up in a comment: "Canada's Office of Foreign Affairs should warn Canadian tourists that most countries have laws, police, and courts."

The Buffalo Roundtable airs Wednesday's at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.