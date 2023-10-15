Gun lobby approves of further delays to Ottawa’s gun ‘buyback’ program

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang and The Canadian Press / Jason Franson

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 34,711 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Ottawa’s scheme to confiscate guns faced another hurdle Wednesday, earning praise from a national gun lobby.

On October 11, Cabinet deferred its gun control program until 2025, acknowledging stiff resistance from residents and elected officials, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Justin Trudeau's Liberal Government both admitted defeat and created a political wedge issue for the next federal election,” said Tony Bernardo, Executive Director for the Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA).

“This was never about public safety. This was always about politics,” he added.

According to in-house research by Public Safety Canada, law-abiding gun owners widely denounced firearm confiscation, including for those designated as prohibited.

WATCH: PM Trudeau confirms the Bill C-21 gun grab will take away selected hunting weapons.



Sign our petition and tell Trudeau to keep his https://t.co/fKt9f8Ubs7! pic.twitter.com/4Bh9dJ2xa8 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 20, 2022

“Often the ban and the buyback program were seen as wasteful because the policy isn’t aimed at stopping illegal gun smuggling and sales,” said the research Buyback Program Awareness Campaign.

“Most firearms owners did not see themselves or their peers as a major factor in gun crimes in Canada,” it said.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, most firearms owners believe inner cities have the “highest rate of firearms violence in Canada” due to “gang violence, organized crime and general criminal activity.”

“Just 10 percent think small towns and rural areas have the highest rates,” said Buyback Awareness.

Asked, “How would you rate the performance of the Government of Canada when it comes to introducing measures to address gun-related violence?”

Half of respondents said the feds are either “poor” (26%) “fair” (24%). Just 15% called it “excellent.”

Alberta's chief firearms officer warned Ottawa's recent amendments to Bill C-21 would criminalize many law-abiding firearms owners across the country, and the attempted confiscation would be wasteful.https://t.co/LeXA6htNlK — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 20, 2022

Cabinet in 2020 proposed mandatory buyback of some 200,000 firearms it considered “assault-style.” An amnesty period for owners was to expire this month.

“A Criminal Code amnesty period is currently in effect to October 30, 2023 and will be extended to October 30, 2025,” wrote the Department of Public Safety in a notice.

While Cabinet is “still developing a buyback program,” Public Safety Canada (PSC) announced it has no deadline for its enforcement. It provided no reason for the delay, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“We are dedicated to moving forward with this program as quickly as we can,” then-Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters April 26. “It’s a program without precedent. It’s national in scale.”

“The government says these banned firearms ‘pose a significant threat to public safety,’” said Bernardo.

“That threat is so significant that five years later, by the time this amnesty extension expires, these firearms will still be in the possession of federally-licensed, RCMP-vetted firearms owners,” he added.

Rick Igercich, President of the National Firearms Association (@CanadasNFA), said that Bill C-21 'directly hits law abiding firearms owners' across Canada.



FULL REPORT by @tabithapeters05: https://t.co/GgWqOT1Sdq pic.twitter.com/0DtF0Eofcv — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 12, 2023

“If these [prohibited] firearms are so dangerous, such a threat to public safety, why did this Liberal government admit defeat by adding another two years to the deadline?”

According to Blacklock's Reporter, most law-abiding gun owners remain skeptical of the ‘buyback’ plan, and many sympathize with those affected.

“Many […] felt it was unfair to target people who had initially acquired their guns legally,” said Awareness.

“Less than half of those owners with prohibited firearms would now willingly participate in a buyback program, a sharp decline over the past year,” wrote researchers.

“A third would participate but only because it was mandatory. One in ten (12%) would refuse to participate at all,” they added.

Additionally, Cabinet initially pegged the ‘buyback’ program at a minimum of $300 million in costs. However, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) predicted costs would range as high as $756 million.