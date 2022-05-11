How the World Economic Forum is using climate change to exert control

The World Economic Forum's oligarchs are using the threat of climate change to increase their global power.

And though the WEF claims to hold “moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does”, many of the policies, and in particular, the ones related to greenhouse gas emissions reduction will result in untold human suffering, energy poverty and even death.

The WEF laments the war in Ukraine as an inconvenient obstruction to a green energy transition and whines about the war causing an increase in carbon emissions. The WEF has “ambitious” initiatives to force the transportation, aviation and shipping industries to pursue net-zero emissions which will drive up the cost of consumer goods, travel and flights for the average person, leaving the skies and the seas only for the rich people to use.

Climate change is a means to an end, and the goal is control.

Joining me tonight to discuss the intersection of the WEF and the radical, anti-human agenda of the environmentalist movement is Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science.