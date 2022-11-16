Trudeau's journalists show no humility even after getting so much wrong

The mainstream media mockery of the Freedom Convoy hasn't stopped at the doors of the Trucker Commission building.

Rebel News journalists have been reporting on the Freedom Convoy since it formed in early January 2022. We had two journalists, Mocha Bezirgan and Selene Galas, embedded in the anti-covid mandate protest movement as it wound its way across the country.

Then, several other Rebel News reporters were on the ground as the convoy remained in Ottawa for nearly four weeks before Prime Minister Trudeau used the heavy hammer of the Emergencies Act (EA) to strip the right to peaceful protest from law-abiding Canadians in their nation's capital.

Mainstream media journalists have accused the convoy of arson.

"One of them taped up the door handles so no one could get in or out," Matias wrote.



Taped. The. Doors. Shut.



I feel sick. https://t.co/REnXNoDWJH — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) February 7, 2022

But the alleged arson was not convoy related.

And the ethnically diverse convoy was accused of racism by Trudeau.

Freedom Convoy lawyer, Keith Wilson (@ikwilson) calls out Trudeau's unbelievable harm to Canada and his reprehensible hate speech. https://t.co/vJpAfNAPBa pic.twitter.com/JoPIxiQeoM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 2, 2022

CBC had to retract two separate stories about the convoy being polluted by foreign actors and Russian money.

CBC says Freedom Convoy protesters manipulated by Russian agents https://t.co/AqPayJ9rB7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2022

However, after getting so much wrong, corporate journalists still have no humility. According to Selene, the journalists snickered through emotional testimony provided by convoy protesters who are testifying at the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC), the official examination of the government's actions in invoking the EA.

Tamara Lich says she "was becoming increasingly alarmed listening to my prime minister call me a racist and say I shouldn't be tolerated... If you are a leader of a country, you have to lead all of your people — even if you don't agree with them."



MORE: https://t.co/vJpAfNiGn2 pic.twitter.com/RWPNsLoUsg — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 3, 2022

Joining me tonight to discuss what she is seeing inside the media room in the POEC is Selene Galas.