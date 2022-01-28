Hamilton pit stop pours their support for Freedom Convoy

On January 27, near Barton St. in Hamilton, Ontario, there was large turnout for the Freedom Convoy that ranged from all ages.

The Freedom Convoy consists of truckers from all over Canada taking to the roads for Ottawa against the mandates. Families and friends lined and set up stations that had supplies, food, presents and even drawings from children to hand to the truckers headed to Ottawa.

Everyone present on the sidewalks and on the side of the streets were braving the cold weather to display the Hamilton spirit for freedom.

I had the chance to intercept a few truckers and their families that stopped at the pit stop and asked them a few questions regarding Trudeau’s latest comment on the convoy.

Prime Minister Trudeau says the "small, fringe minority" on their way to Ottawa "hold unacceptable views" and are undermining the rights, freedoms and values of Canada.



See more: https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/PDciuJyLC4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 26, 2022

None of them seemed the least bit surprised. When mentioned to the truckers, the prime minister's words only seemed to reinforce their will to head to Ottawa and protest the mandate imposed by Trudeau.

Check out some of the crowd here:

HAPPENING NOW: The Trucker's Convoy is now in Hamilton, Ontario en route to Ottawa.



Follow https://t.co/DEN7zzAXL6 for more. #TruckersForFreedom #ConvoyForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/yCbaLX11mU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 27, 2022

Just as the show of support was happening in Hamilton, there was an update on the COVID status of Trudeau.

Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

The prime minister says he will be isolating for five days, now working from home — as if that excuse was enough to deter some of the truckers coming from all over the country. Whatever the COVID status of the Ottawa bureaucrats, the passion behind the convoy will not halt for a tweet.