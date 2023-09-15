Conservative candidate Hanan Rizkalla advocates for safety and hope in the future

E-transfer (Canada):

The Conservative Federal Candidate for Oakville North - Burlington is Hanan Rizkalla.

Hanan Rizkalla brings a wealth of experience to the table, with over 20 years of expertise in management and leadership roles within the medical field. Originally from Egypt, she has worked in various countries before making Canada her home. Alongside her husband and three children, she has been a dedicated member of the Oakville community for many years. Her decision to join the Conservative Party was driven by a belief in its common-sense approach to governance.

Addressing the concerns of her constituents, Hanan recognizes that the people of her riding are grappling with high prices, a soaring inflation rate, and a dwindling sense of security in their community. She acknowledges that people no longer feel as safe as they should, and parents are anxious about their children's future.

"I arrived to Canada around 2011 and that was like almost 12 years ago. And I can say since then I'm in Oakville, North Burlington, things are getting from bad to worse through the last eight years of liberals. We lost freedom of speech. We lost the freedom of of religion or belief. We don't believe that we should keep doing this forward," said Rizkalla.

She is also committed to changing the status quo, advocating for the Conservative Party to take the reins of power and implement a fresh, forward-looking agenda.

Her decision to run for the Conservative Party is rooted in her strong alignment with its values.

"We should feel safe. We should feel future hope. We should be creating a better future for our kids," stated Hanan Rizkalla.