Has the entire comic book industry become woke?

The Gunn Show was joined by David Menzies to talk about how the comic industry has changed over the years.

"What the heck happened to comic books and the entire comic industry? Comic movies, it's so relentlessly woke," said Sheila.

David responded that it's "very hard to find reading material genre that is not woke."

David continued:

I think you see more of an adult population reading comic books than you do of children today. I look back what I consider to be the gold standard of the superhero movies, and that would be the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy. And, you know, I urge your viewers, if they haven't seen it. They're all good, especially in the second and third one, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. But The Dark Knight Rises is probably the most right of center superhero movie you could ever see today. And in fact, to such an extent, I don't know if that could be made today in Hollywood. And not only goes back, I'm thinking 11 years. I think it came out in 2012. So and now these were hugely successful movies. So there is a pent up appetite out there for that.

"The success of the sequel to Top Gun, it was just straight masculine, not nothing woke, and it was a box office smash," Sheila added.

