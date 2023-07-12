Toronto has a new mayor and the rest of the country should care even if you never plan to go anywhere near the big smoke

Olivia Chow, a far left radical and widow of former NDP leader Jack Layton was just sworn in as the replacement to scandal plagued outgoing mayor, John Tory.



And it's already bizarre.





Meanwhile at Olivia Chow's swearing-in ceremony as the new mayor of Toronto.



Everything is totally normal... pic.twitter.com/4a12jCJZXI — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) July 12, 2023

A serious housing affordability crisis is crippling the city and yet, Chow is already making a mockery of the office with her spectacle of a swearing-in ceremony.

And that's not all. Chow is now accused of benefiting from foreign influence to propel her to the mayor's chair.

New evidence indicates that Olivia Chow was not only apprised of the CCP-linked efforts, but that her team welcomed the assistance in her successful bid to replace outgoing Toronto mayor, John Tory.



MORE: https://t.co/0bfXzfCoIO pic.twitter.com/fiHW28hbyc — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 11, 2023

With so many bad ideas being born of Toronto municipal politics and being loosed on the rest of us, Canadians should have a worried eye on the centre of the Canadian universe.

Remember how the gang violence in Toronto gave way to a gun grab on the rest of us?

Joining me tonight is Rebel News mission specialist David Menzies to discuss Toronto's new mayor and his take on woke pop culture.