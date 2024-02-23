Health Canada considers a ban on personal electric heaters

The Liberal government wants you to shiver in a cold office while trying to type on your computer while wearing a pair of mittens.

The feds are initiating the comment and consultation phase of the ban. They already made it unreasonably expensive to heat an entire house due to their crushing, inflationary carbon tax. Now, they are considering banning an economical method of heating a small space.

According to Health Canada:

Health Canada is notifying interested parties of a consultation on Portable Electric Heaters Health Canada has added portable electric heaters to Table 2 of the General Prohibitions process. Table 2 lists hazards associated with classes of consumer products for which Health Canada has conducted a danger to human health or safety assessment. Health Canada invites stakeholders to provide comments on this danger to human health or safety assessment. Health Canada will consider these comments when making a determination on whether there is a danger to human health or safety posed by these products. This consultation will be available for 90 days, between February 19, 2024 and will close to new input on May 19, 2024.

Remember when Justin Trudeau told us to switch from fossil fuel heat to heat pumps, which are essentially reverse air conditioners that don't function well in the extreme temperatures many regions of this country face every winter?

Besides the apparent idiocy of Justin Trudeau not knowing how the electricity to power the heat pump is created (hint: it's often fossil fuel), he or someone more intelligent than him realized that Canadians aren't a bunch of rich trust fund babies like he is, and most can't afford the $20K pumps in the first place, even if they did work.

Trudeau admits the free “heat pump” install was about changing people’s behaviors. He also claims that they are the Government that “listens to people” It’s exhausting listening to this guy.

I wonder how well those heat pumps are going to work when it’s -25 out. At least… pic.twitter.com/vgzkFbC93W — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) October 27, 2023

Progressives phased out coal to transition everyone to natural gas, and now they want to eliminate that too.

Are these people attempting to transition everyone to electric heat pumps, which are essentially large-scale personal electric heaters, so they can also ban those?