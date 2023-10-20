Health Canada’s startling admission confirms secret DNA contamination discovered in COVID-19 vaccines

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Health Canada, responsible for authorizing and regulating the novel mRNA injections, admitted that they have confirmed the presence of at least one plasmid DNA sequencer in the vials of COVID-19 vaccines that were undisclosed by the manufacturer.

Responding to an email media request from the Epoch Times, the agency said that “it was possible for Health Canada to confirm the presence of the enhancer based on the plasmid DNA sequence submitted by Pfizer against the published SV40 enhancer sequence."

Additionally, Health Canada is quoted as saying that "[al]though the full DNA sequence of the Pfizer plasmid was provided at the time of initial filing, the sponsor did not specifically identify the SV40 sequence.”

Genomics expert Kevin McKernan discovered this anomaly accidentally and shared his findings with Rebel News.

“This is something that helps promote the antibiotic resistance that is the backbone of these vectors,” McKernan told Rebel News of the SV40 promoter in April earlier this year.

“If this DNA is at high levels inside these vaccines then that promoter could integrate into the genome and there’s concern with injecting high amounts of SV-40 promoters because there is a risk it will be promoting the expression of genes inappropriate in the genome.. if this gets to the sperm or the egg and there’s integration into those cell lines then it could pass on to the next generation. If there are any LNPs (lipid nanoparticles) getting to the ovaries – and we’ve seen some evidence in biodistribution studies that is the case – then one has to be concerned over whether this increases the odds of genome integration.”

Concerns around the instability and lack of regulatory oversight of LNPs were first shared with Rebel News anonymously in November of 2021.

These recent revelations have prompted an international panel of medical professionals and scientists to call for an immediate moratorium on the use of novel injections until more research and conclusive investigations can be conducted.

Health Canada’s ongoing support for these injections, despite evidence of crucial missing data in the manufacturer's submissions, raises serious concerns about public safety and the reliability of the agency tasked with upholding national health policy.