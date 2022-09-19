Hecklers booed Justin Trudeau in London hours after he was caught belting out Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody
The backlash against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s public rendition of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody at a London hotel during Canada’s official mourning period for the Queen continued on Monday when he exited Canada House.
Justin Trudeau gets booed in London as he leaves Canada House. Guess folks aren’t too happy about his Queen performance last night.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/6IxIBYyKlN
As reported by Rebel News, Trudeau was caught on camera belting out the popular Queen song on Saturday night.
The Prime Minister’s spokesperson confirmed Trudeau’s appearance at the hotel, stating, “After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty.”
Other protesters held up signs mocking the Prime Minister, including one that read “Puppet Trudeau” on one side and “Free Tamara” on the other side. The sign referred to Tamara Lich, the Freedom Convoy organiser.
Spotted on the streets of London #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/IGdwY5Uvzx— Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) March 7, 2022
