'Trudeau is such a clown show,' Justin Trudeau sparks controversy over 'drunk' Bohemian Rhapsody performance
The video shows Trudeau singing along to the song Bohemian Rhapsody by the band Queen as Quebec musician Gregory Charles plays piano.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed himself in hot water after a video surfaced of him singing at a gathering in London, England, days before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
The video shows Trudeau singing along to the song Bohemian Rhapsody by the band Queen as Quebec musician Gregory Charles plays piano.
The Prime Minister’s office confirmed the authenticity of the video in a statement to Global News on Monday.
“After dinner on Saturday, (the) Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty,” a Trudeau spokesperson said.
“Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and Order of Canada recipient, played piano in the hotel lobby which resulted in some members of the delegation including the prime minister joining.”
Trudeau’s crassness has sparked debate over the appropriateness of his actions, with political commentator Meghan McCain blasting Trudeau on Twitter, writing, “Have some respect for the occasion and why you are in London for the first place. Trudeau is such a clown show.”
Have some respect for the occasion and why you are in London for the first place. Trudeau is such a clown show. https://t.co/zN5N40eT8J— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 19, 2022
Trudeau is celebrating his accession as Queen of Canada by drunkenly singing for an audience at the funeral of his predecessor. Classy. pic.twitter.com/kpXTPcQ71f— Keean Bexte 🇬🇧 (@TheRealKeean) September 19, 2022
This is not the first time Trudeau has sparked controversy, in 2019, photographs of the leader in blackface surfaced ahead of the 2019 Canadian federal election.
- By Ezra Levant
Save Rebel News
Rebel News and Ezra Levant received legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit from Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar Jean-Christophe Boucher. He’s coming to censor us and to shut us down — we need your help.take action
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.