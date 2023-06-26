Help teacher fight back after being fired for sharing an article about students skipping Pride Day

By Drea Humphrey Hire Back Leah! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Good Spirit School Division’s superintendent Jason Trost, the director of education Quintin Robertson, and Minister of Education Dustin Duncan, demanding that they hire Leah back! SEND AN EMAIL E-transfer (Canada):

A child educator in Saskatchewan has been terminated for sharing a news article on social media, and we need your help to get her job back!

Leah Maier has been working as an education assistant for nearly a decade, and for the last four years, she has enjoyed serving students at PJ Gillen Elementary School in Esterhazy, SK.

That all changed on June 12, when Maier was devastated to receive a termination letter, notifying her that the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) decided to fire her after investigating a social media post she made just days earlier.

And there is nothing good-spirited about the logic behind why they did so.

As first reported by The Western Standard, Leah was fired for sharing a LifeSiteNews article in a private Facebook group about a non-profit organization advocating for parents to keep their kids home on Pride Day.

At StopClassroomGrooming.com, Rebel News has published many reports about parents being fed up with sexually explicit materials and sexual agendas like LGBTQ+ Pride activism being promoted to students in schools.

We have also covered incidents where a teacher blurs the lines between education and indoctrination, and appears more passionately about training kids to be sexual justice warriors than they are on training them to be successful academically.

Yet, even when one of those teachers get caught pushing a sex agenda in the classroom without parental consent, they don't end up being terminated days later.

So why should this be the case for Leah? Especially when she didn't provide any comment with her news post and wasn't even sharing the article with her students.

It shouldn't.

