WATCH: Heroes of last year getting MOCKED on the streets of Melbourne

On Friday, while some in Melbourne were celebrating the end of the state's sixth lockdown, a group of nurses and teachers gathered to protest the vaccine mandate.

Protesters waving placards marched around parliament, passing groups dining for the first time in months.

One nurse said the day had nothing to do with freedom and should have been dubbed "segregation days" with new rules for unvaccinated coming into effect.

As the group marched past drunk diners, things got interesting, with some screaming at the protesters.

However, when we spoke to them, it was apparent how incoherent their arguments were.

One man declared all their signs wrong, including "coercion is not consent". When I asked him if he believed in consent, the man responded yes and could not articulate what was wrong with the protester's message.

One thing became clear; there is now a divide in Melbourne.