Heroic Nashville police officers share details of their brave actions during Christian school shooting

The police officers who risked their lives to stop a deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville on March 28 have opened up about their harrowing experience, emphasizing their determination to protect the lives of those inside the school.

The tragic incident at the Nashville Christian school saw six people lose their lives as transgender shooter Audrey Hale entered the premises with two assault-type rifles and a handgun.

The swift and decisive response by the Nashville Police saved countless lives, as they managed to subdue the shooter within minutes.

“I really had no business being where I was. I think, you can call it fate, or God, or whatever you want.”



Officer Rex Engelbert recalls confronting the shooter responsible for killing 6 people at a Nashville Christian elementary school.



Nashville Metro Chief of Police John Drake spoke to reporters about the officers' preparedness for such a situation. He explained that they had trained for years to be ready to respond without hesitation in the face of danger, prioritizing the safety of everyone involved.

The emergency call brought together hundreds of Nashville Police department members, many of whom had never worked together before. Despite this, they quickly formed a cohesive team to carry out their life-saving mission.

Officer Rex Engelbert, who played a crucial role in stopping the shooter, recounted the unusual circumstances that led him to be in the right place at the right time.

Engelbert was in Midtown Nashville, close to the school, due to a change in his usual routine. He believes that fate or divine intervention put him in that position to help save lives.

Engelbert, along with other officers, swiftly cleared rooms and moved towards the source of the gunshots. They navigated the school without hesitation, even though some, like Engelbert himself, were not wearing rifle-grade body armor for protection.

Detective Michael Collazo arrived on the scene and joined Engelbert's team as they made their way to the second floor where the shots were being fired.

Collazo recalled the distinct sound of rifle rounds and praised Engelbert's willingness to push forward with his scoped rifle, despite the unknown position of the shooter.