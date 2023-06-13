High school teacher who taught public to fear COVID found guilty of sexually terrorizing former students

Mainstream media’s darling COVID charlatan was found guilty of inappropriate interactions with his former students.

Twitter / imgrund
Mainstream media’s darling COVID scaremonger, Ryan Imgrund, has been found guilty of grooming five female students at the same time that he was grooming the public to be terrified into compliance with faulty modelling predictions.

The former Newmarket high school teacher, who self-identified as a “biostatistician,” plead guilty by way of “no contest” to allegations of sexually, psychologically and/or emotionally abusing his students. He resigned in June 2022 amid the ongoing controversy.

Imgrund was both a high school teacher and basketball coach.

He harassed female athletes during an out-of-town tournament by repeatedly texting them to meet him at the resort pool and banged on his ceiling/their floor when they did not respond to his messages, according to one hearing notice.

Conduct dating back to 2005 states that he also sent unsolicited nudes to a minor, including “two photographs of himself standing naked and holding his penis in his hand,” reads another hearing notice.

Imgrund obsessively touted “safety” on Twitter throughout the COVID hysteria while the mainstream media unquestionably amplified his panic.

When challenged on said platform, Imgrund became unhinged and his bullying and intimidating tactics were on full display.

All along, it was children that needed to be kept safe from Imgrund.

