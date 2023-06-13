High school teacher who taught public to fear COVID found guilty of sexually terrorizing former students

Twitter / imgrund

Mainstream media’s darling COVID scaremonger, Ryan Imgrund, has been found guilty of grooming five female students at the same time that he was grooming the public to be terrified into compliance with faulty modelling predictions.

Check me out on CTV National News at 10:00 briefly talking about COVID modeling. pic.twitter.com/HtVK67KfkJ — Ryan Imgrund (@imgrund) September 19, 2020

The former Newmarket high school teacher, who self-identified as a “biostatistician,” plead guilty by way of “no contest” to allegations of sexually, psychologically and/or emotionally abusing his students. He resigned in June 2022 amid the ongoing controversy.

Imgrund was both a high school teacher and basketball coach.

🏀It’s a great day for some @SacredHeartCHS basketball! York Region Champs last two years in a row!! I see you Coach @imgrund 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gRKJckcjNn — Micaella_ (@Micaella_15_) October 4, 2018

He harassed female athletes during an out-of-town tournament by repeatedly texting them to meet him at the resort pool and banged on his ceiling/their floor when they did not respond to his messages, according to one hearing notice.

Conduct dating back to 2005 states that he also sent unsolicited nudes to a minor, including “two photographs of himself standing naked and holding his penis in his hand,” reads another hearing notice.

Imgrund obsessively touted “safety” on Twitter throughout the COVID hysteria while the mainstream media unquestionably amplified his panic.

Welcome to the “let it rip” phase of Covid in Ontario.



Wear a mask.



Show you value safety over comfort. — Ryan Imgrund (@imgrund) March 21, 2022

When challenged on said platform, Imgrund became unhinged and his bullying and intimidating tactics were on full display.

For all those who still hold Ryan Imgrund in "high regard", a thread



1998: Ryan complains that he has to pay $14 because he forgot when his library books were due. He forgot, but it's the library's fault that they did not inform him. So..He pays in pennies, just to be difficult pic.twitter.com/HGzKmzPP7p — Christopher_Autism Dad (@Chris_AutismDad) May 11, 2022

All along, it was children that needed to be kept safe from Imgrund.