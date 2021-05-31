House Republicans introduce bill to prevent American embassies from flying BLM flag

Creative Commons

House Republicans have introduced a bill to ban the federal government from flying Black Lives Matter flags at U.S. embassies worldwide, following a directive from the Biden administration authorizing just that.

As reported by Rebel News last Thursday, and first obtained and published by Jack Posobiec at Human Events, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly issued a memo encouraging federal agencies to promote and advance “racial equity and support for underserved communities” through the use of Black Lives Matter flags and related propaganda.

“This cable constitutes a blanket written authorization for calendar year 2021 from the Under Secretary for Management (M) to display the BLM flag on the external-facing flagpole to any Chiefs of Mission who determine such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions,” reads the cable.

On Friday, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) along with Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Ken Buck (R-CO), Michael Guest (R-MS), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Brian Mast (R-FL), and Pete Sessions (R-TX) introduced a bill called the Stars and Stripes Act that designates explicitly the flags allowed to be flown at U.S. embassies.

As reported by the Daily Wire, the permitted flags are as follows:

The flag of the United States. The flag of the country where the diplomatic or consular post is located. The flag of a State, territory, or possession of the United States. A departmental or secretarial flag. A departmental or secretarial flag. A flag designed to honor persons who are classified as prisoners of war or missing-in-action.’

The bill is designed to restrict State Department staff from flying the flags of divisive political organizations like Black Lives Matter whose ideology runs contrary to the founding philosophy of the United States.

“It is inappropriate for President Biden and Secretary Blinken to authorize and encourage the display of inherently political flags that are in no way affiliated with the U.S. Government over American embassies overseas,” Malliotakis stated in a press release from the Republican lawmakers. “The American flag is a beacon of freedom and hope for oppressed peoples around the world; it should be the primary flag flown above our embassies and that is what my legislation seeks to accomplish. The Administration’s directive is an insult to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our flag and our nation – especially as we head into Memorial Day weekend – and it is absolutely ridiculous that legislation is needed to correct this issue.”

“Our beautiful American flag should fly over our U.S. embassies around the world – not the flag of a political organization founded by Marxists,” said Stefanik.

“The death of George Floyd opened important discussions surrounding police reform in the United States. However, using United States resources to display a non-government organization flag over United States embassies is not permissible,” stated Guest. “I encourage every American to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech and to continue civil dialogue around this matter. However, these discussions should not be aired out on an international stage. Our country’s resources should be used to highlight our unity, not our political divisions.”

“The only flag that should characterize the United States of America at our embassies overseas is Old Glory,” stated Sessions. “Political flags have no place in exemplifying our nation abroad.”