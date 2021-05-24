Leaked U.S. State Department memo encourages using Black Lives Matter messaging, flying BLM flag

Sky News

The U.S. State Department has reportedly issued a memo encouraging the department and other government agencies to promote and advance “racial equity and support for underserved communities” using Black Lives Matter propaganda and displaying Black Lives Matter flags at State Dept. buildings, including U.S. embassies.

The contents of the cable, which was obtained and published by Jack Posobiec at Human Events, reveals that Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued an action request ahead of the May 25 anniversary of George Floyd’s death, in line with President Joe Biden’s executive order to advance racial equity.

Human Events describes the cable as “in part a woke statement on social justice, part apology for U.S. actions, and part endorsement of all BLM materials, expressly encourages the display of the BLM flag or banner at U.S. facilities (except on the actual flagpole that holds the American flag).”

“This cable constitutes a blanket written authorization for calendar year 2021 from the Under Secretary for Management (M) to display the BLM flag on the external-facing flagpole to any Chiefs of Mission who determine such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions,” reads the cable.

Blinken’s action request states the policy objective of the US govt is to promote ‘racial equity’ and ‘global racial justice’ pic.twitter.com/jBKqBHLjQs — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 24, 2021

Furthermore, the State Department is encouraged to embrace the use of Black Lives Matter language in diplomatic engagements.

“The Department supports the use of the term “Black Lives Matter” in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond. We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact,” reads a portion of the cable.

According to guidance from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, State Dept. employees are allowed to engage in “BLM-related activity while on duty or in the workplace,” but prohibited from combining BLM-related activity with ‘political activity’ or engaging in partisan political fundraising in connection with BLM-related organizations.

In other words, government employees are allowed to participate in left-wing BLM-oriented protests, but not fundraise for their political causes or mention their explicit support for particular political candidates who’ve attached themselves to the BLM movement.