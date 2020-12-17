“How can vaccinating you, save me?” Microbiologist pushes back against COVID vaccine requirements

Usually, when we think of the word bravery, we think of someone like a veteran who risked their life defending their country, or a police officer who runs towards an armed shooter while everyone else flees in the opposite direction.

Yet today, in an age ruled by all things COVID, I’ve been recognizing a different type of bravery, one that involves the people who are no longer holding back when telling the truths about COVID-19 that we don’t hear from our government and mainstream media.

Recently, I interviewed microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, who bravely spoke out about why the PCR test that is used to determine the amount of COVID-19 “cases” that bureaucrats use as an excuse to lock down life, should be trashed.

In today’s report, Dr. Bhakdi doesn’t hold back on why the “no normalcy until there is a vaccine” line we’ve had shoved down our throats is a farce, and why historically, vaccines for any coronavirus have been problematic in the past.

Now don’t get me wrong, I am not an “anti-vaxxer.” I cringe to even write that term, which is often simply used to label those who have legitimate concerns about a vaccine. But if only days after Pfizer rolled out its vaccine, Health Canada has conveyed a warning due to people having a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine in the U.K., and Moderna stocks took a tumble after four of its vaccine trial participants experienced Bell’s palsy, shouldn’t we all have access to the other side of the story when it comes to these rushed COVID vaccines?

