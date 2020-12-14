“Trash the PCR test”: Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi tells Drea Humphrey

There is another side to the story that our public health officers are neglecting when continuing to use the number of “COVID-19 cases” as a primary reason for increasing lockdown restrictions across Canada.

Simply put, “cases” don’t equal “infections.” Why? Because the PCR tests that are used to bring us the data on COVID-19 “cases” are problematic, to say the least. When scrutinized in a court of law in Portugal, judges concluded that the PCR test “is unable to determine, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a positive result corresponds, in fact, to the infection of a person by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Months ago, the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford also explained that, while the PCR test offers "the capacity to detect RNA in minute quantities, but whether that RNA represents infectious virus may not be clear."

So, why don’t the same bureaucrats who love to point out “cases, cases, cases,” explain such a fundamental flaw?

Aren’t people sick of the rise in COVID-19 “cases” being used to justify isolating you from your loved ones, banning you from attending religious gatherings (even if you were never going to leave your car while attending), and restricting you from opening your business?

I believe that it is important that we the people be informed of the full story when it comes to how COVID-19 tests are tallied. To help do so, I interviewed Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a seasoned medical microbiologist, immunology researcher, and the author of the recent book Corona, False Alarm? to do what our public health officers won’t, and discuss the limitations of the PCR test.

Click here to watch the full report.

