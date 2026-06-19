Alberta Fact Check: If Forever Canada is raising money and handing out signs, why isn't it listed as a third-party advertiser?

The issue isn't whether one supports independence or opposes it. The issue is whether the same rules apply to everyone participating in Alberta's referendum debate.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 19, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

X / LukaszukAB

Supporters of the Forever Canada campaign have publicly solicited donations, distributed lawn signs, organized events and conducted advocacy opposing Alberta independence.

Under Elections Alberta rules, any group that accepts or plans to accept at least $1,000 in referendum advertising contributions, or incurs at least $1,000 in referendum advertising expenses, must register as a Referendum Third Party Advertiser.

The obvious question is whether Forever Canada has crossed that threshold; Signs, websites, events and advertising all cost money.

If the campaign has spent or raised more than $1,000 to influence the referendum question, Elections Alberta's published guidance suggests registration would be required.

If Elections Alberta believes registration is not required, it should explain why. If registration is required, Albertans deserve to know whether the rules are being enforced consistently.

The issue isn't whether one supports independence or opposes it. The issue is whether the same rules apply to everyone participating in Alberta's referendum debate.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.