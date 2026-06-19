Alberta Fact Check: If Forever Canada is raising money and handing out signs, why isn't it listed as a third-party advertiser?

Supporters of the Forever Canada campaign have publicly solicited donations, distributed lawn signs, organized events and conducted advocacy opposing Alberta independence.

Under Elections Alberta rules, any group that accepts or plans to accept at least $1,000 in referendum advertising contributions, or incurs at least $1,000 in referendum advertising expenses, must register as a Referendum Third Party Advertiser.

The obvious question is whether Forever Canada has crossed that threshold; Signs, websites, events and advertising all cost money.

This isn’t a difficult. To spend money on referendums in Alberta, you MUST be registered with Elections Alberta as a Third-party advertiser. Forever Canada is not registered on the @ElectionsAB website ergo is not legally allowed to spend or solicit donations. https://t.co/1AZB0tCEeZ — Blaise (@boehmerB) June 18, 2026

If the campaign has spent or raised more than $1,000 to influence the referendum question, Elections Alberta's published guidance suggests registration would be required.

Thank you to the Canadian Club of Edmonton for inviting #ForeverCanadian to speak about unity. Also, thank you to volunteers who helped distribute lawn signs. This movement continues to grow exponentially and we are proud. #ableg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/1FQa0TSfTr — Hon. Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) June 18, 2026

If Elections Alberta believes registration is not required, it should explain why. If registration is required, Albertans deserve to know whether the rules are being enforced consistently.

The issue isn't whether one supports independence or opposes it. The issue is whether the same rules apply to everyone participating in Alberta's referendum debate.