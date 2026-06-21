David Menzies recounts severe side effects after taking Ozempic

Rebel News reporter David Menzies is sharing his experience with Ozempic, saying the popular diabetes and weight-loss drug left him feeling "more like I was being poisoned" than treated.

Menzies, who was diagnosed with diabetes roughly a decade ago, said his doctor recommended Ozempic to help manage his condition. While the drug successfully curbed his appetite, he said the side effects quickly overshadowed any benefits.

"In the two months I was on Ozempic, it felt less like I was taking a miracle drug and more like I was being poisoned," Menzies said.

He described suffering from severe stomach pain, persistent nausea and a constant urge to vomit. "Sometimes for hours I would remain in the fetal position moaning with pain. It was that bad," he said.

Menzies also raised concerns about the drug's long-term effects, noting that Ozempic is still relatively new compared to older medications.

"What are the long-term side effects of Ozempic? What research will be amassed in the years and even decades down the road?" he asked.

While stressing that Ozempic may work well for others, Menzies said he has no plans to resume treatment.

"For me, the cure was far worse than the curse," he said.