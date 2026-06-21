Keith Wilson takes Alberta independence campaign to the next level

Constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson has spent years arguing that Alberta's frustrations with Confederation cannot be solved through political reforms alone. Now, he is taking that argument directly to Albertans.

Wilson, best known for representing Freedom Convoy organizers, recently launched a registered third-party advertiser dedicated to advancing Alberta independence. The initiative, launched alongside fourth-generation Alberta farmer Tanya Cuddley, comes as discussions surrounding provincial autonomy and sovereignty continue to gain momentum ahead of a potential referendum debate this fall.

Speaking in Calgary, Wilson outlined his view that Alberta's challenges stem not from a lack of policy solutions, but from a lack of constitutional authority to implement them within Canada's existing framework.

The launch also attracted significant media attention. Unlike previous coverage of the independence movement, several reporters posed detailed questions about the constitutional, economic and political implications of Alberta sovereignty.

The campaign's slogan — "Alberta's done waiting" — reflects growing frustration among some Albertans who believe decades of attempts to secure a better deal within Confederation have failed to produce meaningful change.

With the Calgary Stampede approaching and political attention expected to intensify later this year, Alberta independence advocates are preparing to make their case to voters in the months ahead.