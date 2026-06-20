CRA records show temporary residents received $1.35 billion in child benefits over four years

Newly obtained Canada Revenue Agency records show temporary residents received more than $1.35 billion in Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments between 2020 and 2023, including $369.1 million in 2023 alone.

The figures were disclosed in response to an access-to-information request seeking a breakdown of Canada Child Benefit payments by immigration status.

According to the records, temporary residents received $313.8 million in CCB payments in 2020, $356.3 million in 2021, $311.1 million in 2022, and $369.1 million in 2023, for a four-year total of approximately $1.35 billion.

The 2023 figures show temporary residents received more in child benefit payments than protected persons and refugees, who received $345.9 million that year. The CRA also reported nearly $18.9 million in payments to individuals classified as having "no status."

The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment intended to help eligible families with the cost of raising children. Eligibility is not limited to Canadian citizens. Certain temporary residents may qualify if they meet residency requirements and have valid immigration status.

The records also show permanent residents received $6.29 billion in child benefit payments in 2023, while Canadian citizens received $18.76 billion. Total federal CCB spending that year exceeded $25.8 billion.

CRA notes accompanying the records state that individuals listed under "No Status" and "Unknown" may still qualify for benefits if their spouse was a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, or temporary resident during the year.

See the documents: