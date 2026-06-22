BREAKING: Two officers shot, one fatally, as Montreal police 'neutralize' active shooter

Two police officers have reportedly been shot as an emergency alert was issued for Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges borough shortly after noon on Monday. Shortly after 1 p.m., police lifted the emergency and confirmed a suspected was “neutralized” at the scene.

Montreal police later confirmed one officer was killed in the attack.

“It is with immense sadness that we confirm the death of one of our police officers in the line of duty. Further details will follow,” said a post from the force on X.

C’est avec une immense tristesse que nous confirmons le décès de l’un de nos policiers dans l’exercice de ses fonctions. D’autres détails suivront. pic.twitter.com/2KX1DFIXuY — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 22, 2026

Footage submitted to Rebel News appeared to show an officer severely wounded, while an unidentified individual dressed in camouflage was face down in handcuffs nearby.

It is unclear what role that individual might have played in the incident.

🚨GRAPHIC: A police officer has been shot in Montreal's Décarie area, while an unidentified individual appears to be handcuffed on the ground nearby.



A large police presence remains on seen and details are still limited. pic.twitter.com/TBeGKV4zSv — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 22, 2026

Côte-des-Neiges residents received a warning about an “armed and dangerous suspect” in the area shortly after 12:30 p.m. The Montreal Journal later reported at 12:56 p.m. that a suspect was killed.

The emergency was lifted, and at 1:22 p.m. police confirmed a suspect was “neutralized” and that two officers and one civilian were injured. Police later confirmed the death of one officer.

Update - Imminent Threat #Alert

A suspect has been neutralized. Two police officers and one civilian were injured. The police operation is still underway. Please continue to avoid the area. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/m17UWGXPs0 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 22, 2026

Police cautioned residents to continue to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.

Footage of the suspect exchanging gunfire with police was also shared with Rebel News. The shooter in the video appeared to be dressed in the same attire as the individual who was handcuffed, though police have yet to confirm any details about the suspect.

The shooting of two Montreal police officers follows two other recent incidents in Ontario.

On June 11, Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto was killed while executing a search warrant related to a shooting at the U.S. Consulate, while Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tarun Bali was also killed on duty in northern Ontario earlier in the month.

Another Mississauga officer was also allegedly shot at during an investigation on Sunday.

This story is still developing.