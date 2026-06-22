'They tried to cancel the parade': Hundreds of Albertans roll into Sundre after rodeo parade shutdown

When the Sundre Pro Rodeo Association cancelled this year's rodeo parade amid controversy surrounding a proposed pro-Alberta float, many thought the tradition was over.

Instead, it got bigger.

What began as a grassroots effort by Alberta activists to keep the parade spirit alive turned into a massive cruise through town, with organizers estimating roughly 500 vehicles participated in the unofficial replacement parade. Locals lined the streets, children collected candy, and Albertans travelled from across the province to show their support for both Sundre and Alberta pride.

The controversy began after a pro-Alberta float was reportedly told it could not participate in the official parade because it was considered too political. The decision sparked backlash online and ultimately contributed to the cancellation of the annual parade. Organizers of the replacement event say their goal was not confrontation, but community.

Participants told Rebel News they were frustrated to see a longstanding western tradition cancelled over what many viewed as nothing more than Alberta flags and provincial pride. Others said they attended because they support Alberta independence, while some simply wanted to ensure the community still had a parade to enjoy.

Vehicles converged on Sundre from organized meet-up points in Calgary and Red Deer before cruising through town. According to organizers, the event was conducted respectfully, with participants encouraged to support local businesses, attend the rodeo, and leave the community cleaner than they found it.

By the end of the day, what was supposed to be a cancelled parade had become one of the largest displays of Alberta pride the town had seen in years, if not ever. As many participants told Rebel News, the attempt to suppress the float appears to have had the opposite effect.