How police treat Avi Yemini VS the Mainstream Media
On Friday night at about 8.30pm, Police visited my home to hand-deliver a letter from the assistant commissioner warning me NOT to attend any lockdown protests the following day.
Obviously, I didn't comply, and you can see my reports from that day so far at RebelNews.com.au.
And make sure to sign up to YeminiReport.com so I can send you the remaining reports over the next few days.
But while I was out doing my job, I thought I'd also take the opportunity to ask mainstream journalists if they'd received the same visit and threat, watch and share their responses.
Spread the Word!
- By Avi Yemini
Help fund our lawsuit against the State of Victoria
3530 Donors
Goal: 5000 Donors
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.