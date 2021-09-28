How they TRIED AND FAILED to stop a freedom rally in Melbourne

On the 18th of September, the government shut down Victoria's entire public transport network into Melbourne's CBD to stop lockdown protesters from rallying.

The unprecedented move failed miserably.

Thousands still managed to make their way to the protest, overwhelming police once again.

  • By Avi Yemini

