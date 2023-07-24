Hungarian PM Viktor Orban warns of potential global collision amidst US decline

AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has issued a warning regarding the diminishing power and influence of the United States, stressing that it could lead to a potential international collision if not addressed promptly.

Speaking at a Transylvanian conservative festival, Orban emphasized the urgent need for world leaders to establish a "new balance" in global affairs. He expressed concern over the rapid pace at which the global power dynamics are shifting, rendering the world increasingly perilous. According to Orban, the critical question that looms is whether the international community can avert a catastrophic collision, the National Pulse reports.

“The USA’s dominance on the world stage is constantly waning. They are not happy, they want to stay on top of the world forever,” argued the Hungarian Prime Minister, shining a spotlight on China's ascending political, economic, and military prowess.

In a notable observation, he pointed out that the global endeavors undertaken by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), such as the One Belt and One Road Initiative, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the BRICS organization, are fostering a shift in favor towards China. This transformation has emerged as an "inconvenient truth" for the United States, particularly due to the growing inclination of many nations towards values that deviate from the Western sphere.

“We are now living through the most dangerous moments in world politics when the number one world power sees that it is slipping into second place… We are moving toward a clash day by day,” Orban stated.

Joining the ranks of those foreseeing a potential global conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is not the sole voice of concern. British Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, made a striking prediction last week, stating that Britain could find itself drawn into a worldwide conflict before the decade's end.

"Towards the end of the decade, the world is going to be much more unsafe, more insecure. I think we will find ourselves in a conflict. Whether it is a cold or a warm conflict, I think we'll be in a difficult position," Wallace stated.